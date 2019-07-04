Canes in top 3 for Koht, who added offer last month
Vero Beach (Fla.) High School Class of 2021 OLB/DE Keanu Koht was among the recruits that added Hurricane offers based on last month’s Paradise Camp.Koht picked up the offer as soon as one-on-ones ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news