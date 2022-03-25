Canes land key UCLA DE transfer Agude
Miami has now added a third defensive line transfer to the team since the Mario Cristobal era began.UCLA DE transfer Mitchell Agude will transfer to Miami, joining fellow DL transfers DE/DT Jacob L...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news