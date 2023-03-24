No Duke, North Carolina, or even Virginia. The Miami Hurricanes are the only ACC team in the Sweet 16, which they have made four times in the last ten years. Fifth-seeded Miami sealed its place in the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend with a dominant 85-69 win over No. 4 Indiana last Sunday. “Our basketball program has really been elevated over the past 12 years,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “My staff has done a fantastic job of recruiting quality young men who play quality basketball.” The ‘Canes now have an opportunity for a statement win over top-seeded Houston on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Secure a victory, and the Hurricanes are headed to their second straight Elite Eight appearance for the first time in program history. But toppling a No. 1 seed is never easy, especially against a team that defends as well as Houston. The Cougars own the second-best scoring defense in the NCAA, allowing just 56.6 points per game. “At the defensive end of the floor, they’re as physical as any team that I’ve seen all year long,” Larrañaga said. “They put so much pressure on you at every position.” Conversely, Miami boasts the ACC’s best scoring offense, utilizing its speedy guards to beat teams in transition, where the ‘Canes average 13.3 points a game.

ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong leads the attack and is coming off the best game of his NCAA Tournament career, torching the Hoosiers for 27 points and eight rebounds in the Round of 32. The ‘Canes get contributions up and down the lineup, with four starters averaging double figures. Guard Jordan Miller added 19 points and five rebounds against Indiana, and Miami’s bench outscored the Hoosiers 14-0 in the second round — nearly the difference in the game. The key to this matchup might be on the glass. Forward Norchad Omier, Miami’s leading rebounder at 10.1 boards per game, will have his hands full against a Cougars’ team ranked seventh nationally in rebounding margin (+7.4) and 15th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (12.7). “[The Cougars] rebound the ball tremendously well at both ends, especially at the offensive end, where they’re able to if they miss a shot, just offensive rebound, and score either at the rim or kick it out for a three,” Larrañaga said. Forward J’Wan Roberts paces Houston with 7.6 rebounds per game, with Jarace Walker right behind at 6.7. Miami is used to preparing for taller teams — like Duke and Boston College in the ACC, which both have 7-footers — but the Cougars are comparable to the Hurricanes in height. Instead, Houston uses its weight to assert dominance on the court.