News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 04:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Canes, Louisville current top 2 for standout OT prospect

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Parkland (Fla.) Majory Stoneman Douglas High School OT Michael McLaughlin picked up his first offer back in June of 2019 after moving from Indiana - it was from the Miami Hurricanes.“I went to a 7 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}