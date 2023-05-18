The 11th-ranked Hurricanes (35-17, ACC 16-11) have a rich baseball history (four national championships) and the 2023 season is one of the most exciting in recent memory. Miami finds itself on the precipice of another coastal title and is looking to build momentum going into the ACC tournament. The Hurricanes will host 16th-ranked Duke (34-17, ACC 15-11) in a three-game series and there is much importance to finishing the season on a high note, but Head Coach Gino DiMare emphasized that everything cannot be about the regular season series finale: "I just want to play good baseball. I felt like we played arguably our best series in a really pressure time last year. This series against Notre Dame last year, and we beat them, and we faltered after that, and Notre Dame went on to go to the world series. You can't put all of it into this weekend, I just want to make sure we are playing good baseball." Miami, Duke, and Virginia (41-11, ACC 16-11) are all looking to claim the coastal by the weekend's end. The Cavaliers can clinch the coastal if they sweep Georgia Tech because UVA owns the tiebreaker over Miami, sweeping the series over the Hurricanes earlier in the year. The Hurricanes ended its 2022 season in deflating fashion losing to Ole Miss, the eventual national champions. There were high expectations going into that regional in which Miami hosted, and the early exit for the Hurricanes was a gut punch to many that are still on the team. Closer Andrew Walters (1.31 ERA, 9 saves, and 60 strikeouts) said last year's ending is on the team's mind: "Yeah we all felt that. It was tough. It left a bitter taste in our mouth. Guarantee we're all thinking about it. Even though we take it game-by-game. We're definitely not going to let that happen again. Excited to see what's to come." Miami has built momentum as of late since winning its first conference road series against North Carolina in mid-April. After winning that series 2-1, the Hurricanes have won 13 of its last 17 games and now have a chance to punctuate its regular season with a series win over a ranked opponent. Relief pitcher Alejandro Torres (4-0, 53 strikeouts) talked of the turning point in the season:

"The beginning of the season, when we go on the road, we weren't playing our best baseball. We weren't showing our best. I mean I think it's just how the season has progressed. If you just look in general, this second half, we've really turned it up a notch. Rightfully so, this is the time of year when we really got to get things going. Gino, a month in told us we really have to take it up a notch, and since then we really have turned it up a notch." Miami likely will have to go without one of its starting pitchers - Karson Ligon who was injured midseason experiencing discomfort in his throwing arm. Ligon will attempt to give it a go this weekend but the likelihood of Miami fans seeing the junior on the mound is unlikely according to DiMare.

"Nothing structural. Got an MRI, doctors looked at it, no surgery needed," DiMare said of the injury. "If that was the case he would have had it already. He's got inflammation, so there's some soreness there. Usually, it's after he throws, not when he throws, but after he throws...his recovery from his starts has been the issue." DiMare and the staff will test Ligon's arm Friday in a simulated game, but there is a chance we will not see the sophomore for the rest of the season. The bullpen and power hitting has carried this team throughout the season as on any given night the Hurricanes can hit for multiple home runs. The Hurricanes hit multiple homers in games this season. Miami has earned the nickname “Comeback Canes” as the Hurricanes have come from behind in 17 games this season giving Miami an opportunity to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat any time they take the field. Miami's power lineup that is averaging .304 as a group and has totaled 99 home runs, with six players in double-digit homers (second baseman Blake Cyr, first baseman CJ Kayfus, outfielder Zach Levenson, third baseman Yohandy Morales, catcher Carlos Perez and shortstop Dominic Pitelli)

"It's always great to hit home runs," Morales said. "I feel good about our team and all the hitters we have and we are going to continue doing that through the postseason." A player that has come on as of late is Pitelli. The outstanding defensive shortstop is a semifinalist for the nations best shortstop and has really helped the Hurricanes with his bat as of late. The junior hit a grand slam in a 17-3 win over FIU and has two career grand slams against Duke. Pitelli has jumped up to fourth on the team in batting average (.306) behind Morales, Kayfus, and Cyr, and is tied for third in home runs (12).