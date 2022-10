The (4-4) Miami Hurricanes held on for a quadruple overtime 14-12 win over their Coastal division opponent the (3-5) Virginia Cavaliers this afternoon.

While it has been a quick turn around of good fortune for the Canes this week between landing a couple high-profile commitments in the 2023 recruiting class (5-star Cormani McClain and flipping Kaleb Spencer from Oklahoma) and getting back to .500 in the win-loss column, some bad news is expected to be coming at the end of the season.

A hit is expected to come for the offense via the transfer portal after speaking to a source this afternoon.