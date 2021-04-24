CaneSport - Canes' Perez-Somarriba chasing second NCAA title

Canes' Perez-Somarriba chasing second NCAA title
When the 2020 NCAA tennis championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Miami star senior Estela Perez-Somarriba faced a major decision: Should she turn professional or return to school to try to defend her 2019 NCAA singles title while working toward a masters degree?
Either way she hoped to eventually follow in the footsteps of two players who have successfully taken the college-to-pro journey: Jennifer Brady of UCLA and Danielle Collins of the University of Virginia.
Brady, who attended UCLA two years and led the Bruins to the NCAA team title in 2014, reached the Australian Open final earlier this year and the U.S. Open semifinals last year. She has already won $4.4 million.
Collins, who grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, won the NCAA singles title in 2014 and 2016 and on the WTA Tour she has won $3 million.
Complicating Perez-Somarriba’s decision was the reality that the pandemic had turned the Tour schedule upside down and there probably wouldn’t be many events to enter.
When the NCAA announced that athletes in all sports were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, “Stela” chose to stay in school. She’s one of the favorites to win the upcoming ACC tournament title and hopes to defend her NCAA title on the same courts where she won in 2018 - the USTA National Campus in Orlando.
“I always wanted to finish my college career the way that I wanted to, that was the most important factor that I considered,” Perez-Somarriba told CaneSport. “Also I feel a lot for the team personally. I was excited for what this team could accomplish this year and I really wanted to be part of it.”
She added, “With so many things going on with COVID-19 and with things going on in so many countries and so many tournaments being canceled last year, I talked with my family and decided to come back one more year. And I think it was the best decision that I could make.”
Perez-Somarriba said the shutdown of the 2020 season was very frustrating.
“And I didn’t handle it very well,” she said. “I was very grateful to the University of Miami for letting me come here for one more year. I’ve tried to make the most of the situation.”
The Hurricanes’ head women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews naturally was delighted her star player chose to return
“Obviously, I was very excited that Stela decided to come back,” she said. “The reality is, it was more that I was excited for her, honestly, than I was excited for myself. The fact that Stela was going to end her college playing career the way that it went down last season, it just didn’t seem right. And so, I was happy that for herself she came back to see out her career in a normal fashion, in a positive fashion and a successful fashion. Of course, I was happy for the team, as well, but primarily, I was just so happy for her.”
Perez-Somarriba’s accomplishments at UM are extraordinary:
* 2019 NCAA singles champion
* 4 time ITA All-American
* 3time First Team All-ACC
* 2 time ACC Player of the Year
* 2019 Honda Sport Award
* 2019 ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
* 156-25 singles record (most wins in Miami history, third-most in ACC history)
* 90-9 in dual-match singles play (78-7 at No. 1 position, 53-7 in ACC competition)
* 78-18 vs. ranked singles players (50-12 vs. top 50, 15-5 vs. top 10)
* Ranked in the top 10 for 27 straight releases over 3+ years (22 times in top 5, 19 times in top 3, 2 times #1)
This season she is 15-2 in singles (all in dual matches, all at No. 1 position), including 11-2 in ACC play. She is 8-2 against ranked players, including 5-2 against top 15. She is ranked fourth nationally in singles.
In doubles her record is 10-6, including 8-6 at the No. 1 position and 4-2 against top 25. She is ranked No. 19 nationally in doubles alongside Isabella Pfennig.
Regarding her strong record against highly ranked players, Perez-Somarriba said, “I try to address and approach every match the same way. I don’t try to overlook anybody. I go to the court every time with the same mindset. Obviously when you play against top 10 players you know that it’s going to be a tough match and you need to make the right decisions. You have to take advantage of any opportunity you have during the points throughout the match.”
Yarosuk-Tews believes “Stela is peaking at the right time. I think, if you know tennis and you’re able to see ball-striking ability, it took her some time to get back into the groove in the level that she’s in right now. And I think she’s starting to peak at the right time.”
Perez-Somarriba believes the Hurricanes “have come a long way, I think my team has made many strides forward. Everybody has been very responsible, and now that we’re almost done with the regular season we look forward to the post-season, that’s the where the hard work pays off. And I’m excited for that and looking forward to the tournament.”
Her individual goal is to win another NCAA singles title.
“Definitely that’s always a goal and I’m excited to be in that tournament again and try to win the title,” she said, “but I try to go out there every time and play my best tennis.”
Perez-Somarriba earned her undergraduate degree last year with a major in accounting, and she looks forward to receiving her master’s degree in finance in May. Her plans after the NCAA tournament?
“As of right now I think I’m going back to Spain and play there and travel around Europe,” she said. “It’s always nice to be close to home, but it’s hard to plan right now because of COVID.”
Asked if she has had a chance to meet Brady, who lives in Boca Raton and trains at the Evert Tennis Academy, Perez-Somarriba said, “I’ve never had an opportunity to talk with her or meet her but definitely followed her career, and it’s great. She talks about college tennis and the pro tour and says the level of play in college is great and you can accomplish a lot of the tour after playing in college. I would love to have the opportunity to talk with her, she’s somebody I can learn a lot from.”
A non-collegiate highlight for Perez-Somarriba came early last year when she played against WTA Tour protégé Coco Gauff in an exhibition match that drew 5,500 spectators in Gauff’s home town at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Gauff won 6-3, 6-3. Stela had her own vocal cheering section, her Hurricanes’ teammates and coaches.
“Coco was amazing and I knew I had to play my best,” said Perez-Somarriba, who had played a match the previous day in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. “The crowd was amazing. I had so much fun. I don’t think I’ve ever smiled as much on a tennis court.”
More matches against Gauff and others on the Tour await after post-season play with the Hurricanes.