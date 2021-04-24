CaneSport - Canes' Perez-Somarriba chasing second NCAA title

When the 2020 NCAA tennis championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Miami star senior Estela Perez-Somarriba faced a major decision: Should she turn professional or return to school to try to defend her 2019 NCAA singles title while working toward a masters degree?

Either way she hoped to eventually follow in the footsteps of two players who have successfully taken the college-to-pro journey: Jennifer Brady of UCLA and Danielle Collins of the University of Virginia.

Brady, who attended UCLA two years and led the Bruins to the NCAA team title in 2014, reached the Australian Open final earlier this year and the U.S. Open semifinals last year. She has already won $4.4 million.

Collins, who grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, won the NCAA singles title in 2014 and 2016 and on the WTA Tour she has won $3 million.

Complicating Perez-Somarriba’s decision was the reality that the pandemic had turned the Tour schedule upside down and there probably wouldn’t be many events to enter.

When the NCAA announced that athletes in all sports were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, “Stela” chose to stay in school. She’s one of the favorites to win the upcoming ACC tournament title and hopes to defend her NCAA title on the same courts where she won in 2018 - the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

“I always wanted to finish my college career the way that I wanted to, that was the most important factor that I considered,” Perez-Somarriba told CaneSport. “Also I feel a lot for the team personally. I was excited for what this team could accomplish this year and I really wanted to be part of it.”

She added, “With so many things going on with COVID-19 and with things going on in so many countries and so many tournaments being canceled last year, I talked with my family and decided to come back one more year. And I think it was the best decision that I could make.”

Perez-Somarriba said the shutdown of the 2020 season was very frustrating.

“And I didn’t handle it very well,” she said. “I was very grateful to the University of Miami for letting me come here for one more year. I’ve tried to make the most of the situation.”

The Hurricanes’ head women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews naturally was delighted her star player chose to return

“Obviously, I was very excited that Stela decided to come back,” she said. “The reality is, it was more that I was excited for her, honestly, than I was excited for myself. The fact that Stela was going to end her college playing career the way that it went down last season, it just didn’t seem right. And so, I was happy that for herself she came back to see out her career in a normal fashion, in a positive fashion and a successful fashion. Of course, I was happy for the team, as well, but primarily, I was just so happy for her.”

Perez-Somarriba’s accomplishments at UM are extraordinary:

* 2019 NCAA singles champion

* 4 time ITA All-American

* 3time First Team All-ACC

* 2 time ACC Player of the Year

* 2019 Honda Sport Award

* 2019 ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

* 156-25 singles record (most wins in Miami history, third-most in ACC history)

* 90-9 in dual-match singles play (78-7 at No. 1 position, 53-7 in ACC competition)

* 78-18 vs. ranked singles players (50-12 vs. top 50, 15-5 vs. top 10)

* Ranked in the top 10 for 27 straight releases over 3+ years (22 times in top 5, 19 times in top 3, 2 times #1)

This season she is 15-2 in singles (all in dual matches, all at No. 1 position), including 11-2 in ACC play. She is 8-2 against ranked players, including 5-2 against top 15. She is ranked fourth nationally in singles.