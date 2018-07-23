The Miami Hurricanes were picked to repeat as ACC Coastal Division champions in a poll of media in attendance at the 2018 ACC Kickoff, the conference announced Monday.

Miami was selected the likely Coastal Division winner by 122 voters and amassed 998 total points. Virginia Tech followed with 16 first-place votes and 838 points. Georgia Tech placed third with eight first-place votes and 654 points. Duke totaled 607 points, followed by Pitt at 420, North Carolina at 370 and Virginia at 257.

The Clemson Tigers, who posted a 12-2 overall record in 2017, were picked to repeat as Atlantic Division winners. In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 144 first-place votes and 1,030 total points. Florida State followed with 789 points, while NC State had 712. Boston College (545 total points) was tabbed for a fourth-place Atlantic Division finish, followed by Louisville (422), Wake Forest (414) and Syracuse (232).

The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the 2018 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 1, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. If this year’s media predictions prove correct, it will be a rematch of last year’s 2017 title game.

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Miami (122) – 998

2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838

3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654

4. Duke (1) – 607

5. Pitt – 420

6. North Carolina (1) – 370

7. Virginia – 257

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (144) – 1,030

2. Florida State (1) – 789

3. NC State (2) – 712

4. Boston College – 545

5. Louisville – 422

6. Wake Forest (1) – 414

7. Syracuse – 232

ACC Championship Votes

1. Clemson – 139

2. Miami – 5

3. NC State – 2

T4. Florida State – 1

Virginia Tech – 1