CaneSport.com

Mark Richt thinks he has his team's attention in preparations for Thursday night's New Era Pinstripe Bowl date with Wisconsin at Yankee Stadium in New York.

"It's time to get ready, no doubt," Richt said after Monday's practice in The Big Apple. ""We had a good practice today and had a good one yesterday. The weather has been as good as we could hope for. The guys know we have a big task ahead of us."

Players are preparing for a similar Wisconsin team to the one which beat the Canes 34-24 in last year's Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium.

"They look to be really similar to what they did last year," wide receiver Lawrence Cager said. "We're going to try to be the more physical team. We have to dig down and play grown man football and I think we can do just that."

There is speculation that Quarterback N'kosi Perry is suspended for the bowl game for what would be a violation of team rules, but Richt has not confirmed that yet. Wisconsin will definitely be without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

Miami is expecting the Badgers to come out and try to pound the football behind their large offensive line. All-American tailback Jonathan Taylor had 1,989 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns this season. Miami's duo of Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas had 1,578 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns combined.

"It's obvious, you get a guy close to 2,000 yards that they run the ball and the run the ball well," Richt said. "Jonathan is one of the best in America and we've got to get ready for that type of battle."

Richt has been happy with what he is seeing from the offense in practice.

"Things are going well," Richt said of the offense. "They're working hard, execution is getting better every day and the scout team is doing their part. We're looking forward to a big day."