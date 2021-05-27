Canes projected third in ACC in total wins behind Clemson, North Carolina

In 2021 the Miami Hurricanes will finish with the third-most total wins of any ACC team behind North Carolina and Clemson.

That's based on projections from the DraftKings.

And UM isn't far off from UNC, with the betting line coming in at 9.5 total wins compared to the Tar Heels' 10. Clemson is at 11.5 wins.

First, a refresher: Last season the Canes were 7-2 in the ACC, which also placed the team third. But that was when the conference included 9-0 Notre Dame. And the Canes were 8-3 overall.

UM's eight wins came with one less game than this year, so it's a fairly close projection to where the team finished a year ago when you factor in that Central Connecticut State is a glorified scrimmage on the 2021 schedule.

Last season Clemson was 8-1 in ACC play (10-2 overall), with UNC and NC State 7-3 (both were 8-4 overall) followed by 5-5 BC (6-5 overall), Pitt (6-5 overall) and Virginia Tech (5-6 overall). Losing ACC records came from Virginia (4-5 ACC, 5-5 overall), Wake Forest (3-4 ACC, 4-5 overall), Georgia Tech (3-6 ACC, 3-7 overall), Louisville (3-7 ACC, 4-7 overall), FSU (2-6 ACC, 3-6 overall) and one-win Duke and Syracuse (Duke finished 2-9 overall and Syracuse 1-10).

The new DraftKings projections don't use ACC records but only total wins. And it has only two teams with under five total wins this year: Duke with 3.5 and Syracuse with three.

Seven conference teams are projected with seven total wins or more: Clemson with 11.5, North Carolina with 10, Miami with 9.5, and then four teams with seven - Pitt, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Boston College.

The average win total of Miami's ACC opponents (UVA, UNC, NC State, Pitt, Georgia Tech, FSU, Virginia Tech and Duke)? That would be 6.25 wins. Given a typical 12-game schedule, that means the average ACC team Miami faces has about a .500 record.

The overall ACC average wins, including Miami? That's 6.75. So about a 7-5 record overall for your average ACC team.

The biggest jump from last year's record? That would be from Louisville (four wins last year, line at seven this year), Wake Forest (four wins last lyear, line is 6.5 this year) and FSU (three total wins to the line of 5.5).

So it's a pretty competitive conference top to bottom other than a couple of teams.

DRAFTKINGS TOTAL WINS

11.5 Clemson

10 North Carolina

9.5 Miami

7 Boston College

7 Louisville

7 Pittsburgh

7 Virginia Tech

6.5 Wake Forest

6 NC State

6 Virginia

5.5 Florida State

5 Georgia Tech

3.5 Duke

3 Syracuse