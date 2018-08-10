Canes pushing for 4-star guard who will take official in September
Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins guard Donovan Williams says it was the Hurricanes that set off his wave of scholarship offers that has now reached 25.The 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard says that Miami “had see...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news