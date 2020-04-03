Canes pushing hard for 4-star former Gator commitment
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy DB Kamar Wilcoxson is a recent Florida decommitment.And the Hurricanes are pushing hard to try and get into his picture.“I just talked with coach (Mike) Rumph and (Ephrai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news