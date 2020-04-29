Canes chasing area LB: "Culture there, atmosphere is great"
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas LB Jaydon Hood is a prime Miami Hurricanes target, and he’s talking with UM coaches “almost every day.”“I talk to the whole defensive staff - coach (Manny)...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news