CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sixty-two home runs. Miami’s power had been on full display as the top home-run-hitting team in the ACC. But Thursday evening, it wasn’t the long ball that propelled the Hurricanes to victory. Redshirt senior Dario Gomez delivered a picture-perfect squeeze bunt in the ninth, as Miami rallied to defeat No. 13 North Carolina, 5-4, at Boshamer Stadium. “That was maybe as good of a team win as we’ve had all year,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “We normally give an MVP to one guy, but if I were to change it, tonight would’ve been the night to give it to everybody.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgQ0FSRElBQyBDQU5FUyBIQVZFIFRIRSBMRUFEISEhISEhPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY25l dHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFjY25ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81MDQySFRJbEFPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vNTA0MkhUSWxBTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWFtaSBIdXJyaWNhbmVz IEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQ2NjkzOTA2NTUy MTExMTA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With the Hurricanes (21-12, 9-7 ACC) and Tar Heels (23-11, 8-6 ACC) deadlocked heading into the ninth, sophomore Edgardo Villegas drew a leadoff walk. After junior Jacoby Long pinch ran at first, sophomore Renzo Gonzalez singled to left, flipping the lineup card over. Junior CJ Kayfus advanced both runners 90 feet with a groundout, setting the stage for Gomez. “It was a great moment. We had a whole bunch of guys before get the job done, and it felt great to be a part of that. This was a team win all the way around,” Gomez said. “Personally, it means a lot. It was frustrating at the beginning of the season, hitting the ball hard and not having much to show for it. Throughout the season, you’re going to get off track, but it’s about how quickly you can get back on track.” Miami closer Andrew Walters (3-0) slammed the door in the bottom half, retiring the Tar Heels 1-2-3 to secure the series-opening win. Walters, reliever Alejandro Torres and starter Gage Ziehl combined to retire the final 14 batters, holding North Carolina without a base runner after a one-out single in the fifth. “That’s what made us so good last year,” Walters said about the bullpen’s performance. “It’s good to see us come out of the bullpen, shut guys down and swing momentum for the Canes.” Right-hander Kevin Eaise (2-2) was charged with loss after allowing one run on three hits across two innings.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYW1lIDEg4pyU77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92UXBV VTdwSXZ0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdlFwVVU3cEl2dDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNaWFtaSBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNCYXNlYmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Jhc2ViYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQ2NzA2ODA5NjgyNDIzODA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=