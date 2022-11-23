CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team topped St. Francis Brooklyn, 79-56, Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.

Miami (5-1) third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack set a season-high with a game-high 23 points in the victory and helped the Hurricanes thoroughly dominate play for the final 35-plus minutes.

St. Francis Brooklyn (2-3) opened 5-of-7 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the line, scoring nine straight points and racing out to a 13-5 lead after just 4:25 of action. After that early burst by the visitors, Miami took full control. It allowed an equal 13 points the rest of the half and used a 10-0 surge to build a cushion as high as 14, en route to a 38-26 edge at the intermission.

The Hurricanes continued their improved play at both ends of the floor early in the second session and upped their advantage to 23 points, 57-34, with 12:07 on the clock. Miami kept its lead at 14-plus the rest of the way and claimed its second 20-point triumph of the season.