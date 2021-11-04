Canes renew interest in WR, he’ll be at Georgia Tech game
Miami Palmetto High School WR Mike Jackson hadn’t heard from Miami since the first week of the Miami Hurricanes’ season.But last week UM reached out again.“They want me to come to the home games ag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news