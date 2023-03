Miami returned from Albany, NY after wins over Drake in and Indiana in the first and second round of the NCAA tournament.

Senior guard Jordan Miller talked about the accomplishment of making it to the sweet sixteen for the second consecutive season.

Miller talks about changing the perspective of Miami into a basketball school, the fan reaction and the difference between last year's run.

He talks of the experience of defeating Drake in the first round, the impact of Wooga Poplar and Isaiah Wong bouncing back in a big way in game two.