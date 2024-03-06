CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Hurricanes didn’t quit.

After trailing Stonehill by five, Miami mounted a late rally.

The Hurricanes tallied six unanswered runs to down the Skyhawks, 7-6, Wednesday evening at Mark Light Field.

“We’re never out of a game,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “I thought we came out a little flat. Brian Walters coming in really got the team going. His success carried over to the rest of the team.”

The Skyhawks (4-4) scored in the first five innings, but Walters, who made two appearances before having season-ending surgery a year ago, injected life into the Hurricanes (7-5).

Pitching for the first time in 378 days, Walters featured a mid-to-upper 90s fastball, striking out the side in the seventh,

“This was a dream come true,” Walters said. “I worked really hard for this. These guys kept me going all last year. Just to come in the dugout and see my guys there for me, it means everything to me.”

Sparked by Walters’ triumphant return, Miami plated five runs in the bottom half, highlighted by sophomore designated hitter Blake Cyr’s three-run homer.

One inning later, freshman third baseman Daniel Cuvet completed the comeback.

Cuvet’s RBI single through the left side put the Hurricanes ahead for the first time.

“We were never defeated,” Cyr said. “We kept our heads up. Our mentality was just to keep chipping away. We knew it’d come to us.”

Freshman right-hander Nick Robert (2-0) recorded the final four outs to earn the win and cap off the victory.

Stonehill right-hander Peter Haas (0-3) was tagged with the loss.

Up next, the Hurricanes host No. 13 Virginia at Mark Light Field. The three-game set begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics