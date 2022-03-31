Canes set to return to practice field this morning

Day 8 of spring practice is here, with the Canes set to take the practice field at 8:45 a.m.

UM has been working hard to install a new offense and defense all spring and are building toward getting better and better each day. So stay tuned as we'll have more videos of the workouts and will continue to provide our feedback on the message boards and with front page stories.

There's already been plenty of news from the practices, including the depth charts we see on the field, highlights during the media availability and notes on what we see from individual players. Plus, of course, post-practice interviews with coaches and players.

This week will be the preparation for UM's first spring scrimmage on Saturday, so we expect the work to be amped up today and Thursday including a lot of walkthrough to make sure the team is "getting it" on both sides of the ball.

Keep checking back here this morning as we bring you all the news from the practice field.

