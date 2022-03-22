Canes set to return to practice field this morning after week off
Day 4 of spring practice is here, with the Canes set to take the practice field at 8:45 a.m.
It will be UM's first practice after the school was on break, so stay tuned as we'll have more videos of the workouts and will continue to provide our feedback on the message boards and with front page stories so stay tuned for those.
There's already been plenty of news from the first week of work, including the initial depth charts we saw on the field, highlights during the media availability and notes on what we see from individual players. Plus, of course, post-practice interviews with coaches and players.
So keep checking back here this morning as we bring you all the news from the practice field.
And as we embark on the four practice of the spring, here's a flashback to our coverage from the practices so far:
