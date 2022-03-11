Canes set to return to practice field this morning before break hits
Day 3 of spring practice is here, with the Canes set to take the practice field at 9:45 a.m. We'll have more videos of the workouts and will continue to provide our feedback on the message boards and with front page stories so stay tuned for those.
There's already been plenty of news from the first two days of work, including the initial depth chart we saw on the field, highlights during the media availability and notes on what we see from individual players. Plus, of course, postseason interviews with coaches and players.
So keep checking back here this morning as we bring you all the news from the practice field.
And as we embark on the third practice of the spring (and the final practice before a week off with spring break for UM, here's a flashback to our coverage from the practices on Monday and Wednesday:
