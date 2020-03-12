On Thursday afternoon the ACC sent out a notice that spring football practice at all the league's programs will go on hiatus.

As will all sporting events.

"The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," reads the release.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," the release reads. "The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

The University of Miami is currently on spring break.

There also was a statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford:“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

Earlier in the day the University of Miami sent out a release stating that "home athletics competitions will continue but without fans. This decision follows the NCAA decision yesterday to conduct the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments without fans."

But by the afternoon that had changed.

There will now be no games and no practices.

Regarding football practice, a UM representative said it's a "fluid" situation and the program will figure out if practices will resume at a later date.

The spring game scheduled for April 11 at Traz Powell Stadium is considered unlikely to be held at this point, but there was no information on it definitively being canceled.