News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 11:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes targeting another Bishop Gorman standout: Offer came Tuesday

Dx7jmcnphjiinlwzszff
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High School WR Rome Odunze added a Hurricane scholarship offer May 7.“I had visited Miami before with Darnell Washington and it was a great time,” Odunze said. “We ha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}