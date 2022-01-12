Canes tied at No. 8 in betting odds to win national title next year

The way-too-early Heisman Trophy FOX Bet odds for 2022 were released a couple of weeks ago.

And Tyler Van Dyke's name was on there at +5000.

Now?

With the national championship decided for 2021, the 2022 title odds are out.

And FOX Bet has Miami tied with the eight-best odds along with Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State and Oregon.

Not bad for a team that's enjoyed one 10-win season in the last 18 years or one that has a combined 28-21 record the last four seasons.

Or a team that has a mostly new coaching staff including head man Mario Cristobal.

At the top of the 2022 odds list is Alabama (+200) and Georgia (+200) followed by Ohio State (+750), Clemson (+1000), Texas A&M (+3000), Oklahoma (+4000) and Michigan (+4000). One other ACC team is listed: North Carolina at +10,000.

What the odds reflect is the optimism of Hurricane nation in Cristobal & Co. getting things heading right to the top given some of the returning talent.

That talent, on offense at least, is spearheaded by Van Dyke.

Aside from Van Dyke and his 25 TD passes and 293.1 passing yards per game?

The top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, returns, and he's a versatile weapon who had 561 rush yards and 280 receiving yards with 11 combined TDs ... despite missing the first four games. And backup Don Chaney also returns off injury that cost him all but two games.

At receiver? The team loses its top two threats in Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley, who combined had 136 catches and 1,715 yards this season. But there's plenty of talent waiting to step up including Key'Shawn Smith (33 catches, 405 yards, 3 TDs), Xavier Restrepo (24-373-2) and youngsters like Jacolby George (183 yards), Brashard Smith (199 yards) and Romello Brinson (90 yards).

Plus at tight end Will Mallory will return off his 347-yard, four-TD season, and he came along in the second half of the year and showed he can be a major force. It also will help that the team stole Jaleel Skinner away from 'Bama at the position, and he can make an immediate splash there along with Mallory and returning young TE Elijah Arroyo.

The O line might be the biggest area that needs addressing, likely with portal help. But there are four returning starters here with which to work: OT Zion Nelson, OG DJ Scaife, OG Jalen Rivers (off injury) and C Jakai Clark.

Overall Miami averaged 34 points per game each of the last two years.

And it could be even more this coming season.

Here's a look at the returning offensive talent and the respective Pro Football Focus grades (those with 100 or more reps last season):