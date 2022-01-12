Canes tied at No. 8 in betting odds to win national title next year
The way-too-early Heisman Trophy FOX Bet odds for 2022 were released a couple of weeks ago.
And Tyler Van Dyke's name was on there at +5000.
Now?
With the national championship decided for 2021, the 2022 title odds are out.
And FOX Bet has Miami tied with the eight-best odds along with Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State and Oregon.
Not bad for a team that's enjoyed one 10-win season in the last 18 years or one that has a combined 28-21 record the last four seasons.
Or a team that has a mostly new coaching staff including head man Mario Cristobal.
At the top of the 2022 odds list is Alabama (+200) and Georgia (+200) followed by Ohio State (+750), Clemson (+1000), Texas A&M (+3000), Oklahoma (+4000) and Michigan (+4000). One other ACC team is listed: North Carolina at +10,000.
What the odds reflect is the optimism of Hurricane nation in Cristobal & Co. getting things heading right to the top given some of the returning talent.
That talent, on offense at least, is spearheaded by Van Dyke.
Aside from Van Dyke and his 25 TD passes and 293.1 passing yards per game?
The top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, returns, and he's a versatile weapon who had 561 rush yards and 280 receiving yards with 11 combined TDs ... despite missing the first four games. And backup Don Chaney also returns off injury that cost him all but two games.
At receiver? The team loses its top two threats in Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley, who combined had 136 catches and 1,715 yards this season. But there's plenty of talent waiting to step up including Key'Shawn Smith (33 catches, 405 yards, 3 TDs), Xavier Restrepo (24-373-2) and youngsters like Jacolby George (183 yards), Brashard Smith (199 yards) and Romello Brinson (90 yards).
Plus at tight end Will Mallory will return off his 347-yard, four-TD season, and he came along in the second half of the year and showed he can be a major force. It also will help that the team stole Jaleel Skinner away from 'Bama at the position, and he can make an immediate splash there along with Mallory and returning young TE Elijah Arroyo.
The O line might be the biggest area that needs addressing, likely with portal help. But there are four returning starters here with which to work: OT Zion Nelson, OG DJ Scaife, OG Jalen Rivers (off injury) and C Jakai Clark.
Overall Miami averaged 34 points per game each of the last two years.
And it could be even more this coming season.
Here's a look at the returning offensive talent and the respective Pro Football Focus grades (those with 100 or more reps last season):
OFFENSE PFF GRADES (70 or higher very good, below 60 considered below average)
DJ Scaife 78.7
Tyler Van Dyke 75.5
Zion Nelson 73.3
Xavier Restrepo 71.7
Jaylan Knighton 67.8
Elijah Arroyo 61.0
Romello Brinson 59.7
Jakai Clark 57.7
Key'Shawn Smith 54.3
Will Mallory 52.3
Defense?
That's much more of a question mark area.
This past season the Canes ranked No. 44 in the nation in rush defense (139.0 yards), No. 102 in passing yards allowed (250.6 yards) and No. 75 in total defense (389.6 yards). Scoring defense? The team was ranked No. 82 (28.25 points allowed per game).
In 2020 the Canes were No. 76 in rush defense (174.5 yards), No. 65 in passing yards allowed (233.9) and No. 67 in total defense (408.4 yards). Plus the team was No. 51 in scoring defense (27.0 points).
So there's a lot to fix here.
Here's a look at the returners with 100 or more reps from last year and their Pro Football Focus Grades:
DEFENSE PFF GRADES (70 or higher very good, below 60 considered below average)
Jared Harrison-Hunte 72.3
Tyrique Stevenson (still deciding if will come back) 72.1
Leonard Taylor 71.7
Marcus Clarke 70.2
Kam Kinchens 68.8
Jahfari Harvey 65.6
DJ Ivey 64.8
James Williams 63.6
Avantae Williams 61.3
Chantz Williams 59.2
Jordan Miller 58.4
Gil Frierson 56.9
Waynmon Steed 54.2
Te'Cory Couch 50.7
Corey Flagg 50.4
Keontra Smith 46.8
There are several personnel holes with all four main defensive line starters gone (ends Zach McCloud and Deandre Johnson along with tackles Jon Ford and Nesta Silvera), plus starting striker Amari Carter.
The top defensive players that are back?
CB Tyrique Stevenson (43 tackles, INT, 4 PBU), plus young up-and-coming safeties James Williams (31 tackles, 2 INT) and Kam Kinchens (44 tackles, 4 PBU). The other returning starters are MLB Corey Flagg (team high 60 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks), WLB Waynmon Steed (54 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack) and CB Marcus Clarke (24 tackles, INT).
So as you look at the odds ... and the returning talent ... you can certainly wonder "What if?"
What if Van Dyke and the offense click on all cylinders with a new coordinator.
What if the defense gets things figured out.
With a relatively easy schedule outside of Texas A&M and Clemson, what if Miami can win one of those two games?
What if UM wins the ACC Coastal and can beat a Clemson in the title game?
Is it possible?
Sure.
And there's a top 10 chance it happens if you believe in FOX Bet odds.