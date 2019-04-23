Canes to make final cut for QB with offer who visited in spring
Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High School Class of 2021 QB Carlos Del Rio says the Canes remain “very much” in his picture.“I’ve got about five or six still in it including Miami,” Del Rio said.He...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news