Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes to make final cut for QB with offer who visited in spring

Arlizk97n1d6bhgbubyh
Chad Simmons
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High School Class of 2021 QB Carlos Del Rio says the Canes remain “very much” in his picture.“I’ve got about five or six still in it including Miami,” Del Rio said.He...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}