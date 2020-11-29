CaneSport - New opponent scheduled: Canes to play at Duke on Saturday at 8 p.m.

New opponent scheduled: Canes to play at Duke on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The No. 9/9 Miami Hurricanes will travel to Wallace Wade Stadium for a matchup with host Duke on Sat., Dec. 5.
The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.
The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1) were originally supposed to play at Wake Forest Dec. 5 before the game was postponed following positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team.
So now Miami will instead face the Blue Devils (2-7, 1-7 ACC) in Durham, N.C., for the second straight year.
Duke was supposed to play Florida State on Saturday, but with the Seminoles canceling the last two games amid a COVID-19 flareup that game was swapped out for Miami.
The Canes have not played since a 25-24 win over Virginia Tech Nov. 14.
Duke most recently lost at Georgia Tech on Saturday, 56-33, and the team also gave up 56 points in its previous game against UNC, a 56-24 loss.
The Blue Devils' only wins were against Charlotte and Syracuse, with the other losses to Notre Dame, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech and NC State.
The game times and networks for all games on Saturday, December 5 are as follows:
Saturday, Dec. 5
Western Carolina at North Carolina, noon, ACCN
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
Boston College at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Georgia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Miami at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network