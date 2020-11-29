CaneSport - New opponent scheduled: Canes to play at Duke on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The No. 9/9 Miami Hurricanes will travel to Wallace Wade Stadium for a matchup with host Duke on Sat., Dec. 5.

The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1) were originally supposed to play at Wake Forest Dec. 5 before the game was postponed following positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team.

So now Miami will instead face the Blue Devils (2-7, 1-7 ACC) in Durham, N.C., for the second straight year.

Duke was supposed to play Florida State on Saturday, but with the Seminoles canceling the last two games amid a COVID-19 flareup that game was swapped out for Miami.

The Canes have not played since a 25-24 win over Virginia Tech Nov. 14.

Duke most recently lost at Georgia Tech on Saturday, 56-33, and the team also gave up 56 points in its previous game against UNC, a 56-24 loss.

The Blue Devils' only wins were against Charlotte and Syracuse, with the other losses to Notre Dame, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech and NC State.