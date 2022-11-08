Miami (1-0) got a big contribution from Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack , making his debut Monday night. The third-year sophomore dropped a team-high 16 points matching fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong 's total. Arkansas State transfer and third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier logged a double-double at the Watsco Center.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami did something historic in its program's history. The University of Miami men’s basketball team unveiled its first Elite Eight banner in program history just before its game with Lafayette at the Watsco Center. The Canes punctuated the night with a 67-54 victory over Lafayette .

“My heart rate must’ve jumped 50 beats from the way that game was played,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “I thought Lafayette did a great job. We were very fortunate to come away with a victory.”

This was a close contest in the first half as either team led by greater than four points. Miami shot 29.4 percent (10-of-34) from the field and 16.7 percent (1-of-6) from the line in the opening 20 minutes, while the Leopards posted a 44.0 percent (11-of-25) clip at the other end.

Lafayette (0-1), actually took a narrow 30-28 edge into the locker room.

The Hurricanes scored the first 10 points after the intermission, grabbing an eight-point edge, 38-30, with 16:20 to play. The Leopards eventually used an 8-0 run to even the score at 43 with 11:10 left, but Miami held them scoreless for the next 5:29 and scored nine consecutive points to go in front, 52-43.

Lafayette got back within four, but an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Pack put Miami ahead by a then-game-high 12 points, 62-50, with just 2:36 to go. The Hurricanes eventually earned the 13-point victory for their third straight season-opening win.

Miami’s 34 3-point attempts surpassed its highest mark of the 2021-22 season, which was 30 on 1/5/22 versus Syracuse. The Hurricanes’ 46 rebounds eclipsed their total in all but one game last season, a 49-board performance on 11/21/21 against Florida A&M

Pack, who shot 4-of-10 from 3-point range, added five rebounds with his 16 points. Wong matched his total board total and had the most assists with four.

Omier finished with 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, good for the most by a Hurricane since Dec. 12, 2020. Omier was a monster on the inside and added eight offensive rebounds, more than any player on both teams. Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller was also instrumental in this win adding nine points and seven boards.