Canes Top Lafayette In Season-Opener - Omier Notches Double Double in Debut
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami did something historic in its program's history. The University of Miami men’s basketball team unveiled its first Elite Eight banner in program history just before its game with Lafayette at the Watsco Center. The Canes punctuated the night with a 67-54 victory over Lafayette.
Miami (1-0) got a big contribution from Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack, making his debut Monday night. The third-year sophomore dropped a team-high 16 points matching fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong's total. Arkansas State transfer and third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier logged a double-double at the Watsco Center.
“My heart rate must’ve jumped 50 beats from the way that game was played,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “I thought Lafayette did a great job. We were very fortunate to come away with a victory.”
This was a close contest in the first half as either team led by greater than four points. Miami shot 29.4 percent (10-of-34) from the field and 16.7 percent (1-of-6) from the line in the opening 20 minutes, while the Leopards posted a 44.0 percent (11-of-25) clip at the other end.
Lafayette (0-1), actually took a narrow 30-28 edge into the locker room.
The Hurricanes scored the first 10 points after the intermission, grabbing an eight-point edge, 38-30, with 16:20 to play. The Leopards eventually used an 8-0 run to even the score at 43 with 11:10 left, but Miami held them scoreless for the next 5:29 and scored nine consecutive points to go in front, 52-43.
Lafayette got back within four, but an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Pack put Miami ahead by a then-game-high 12 points, 62-50, with just 2:36 to go. The Hurricanes eventually earned the 13-point victory for their third straight season-opening win.
Miami’s 34 3-point attempts surpassed its highest mark of the 2021-22 season, which was 30 on 1/5/22 versus Syracuse. The Hurricanes’ 46 rebounds eclipsed their total in all but one game last season, a 49-board performance on 11/21/21 against Florida A&M
Pack, who shot 4-of-10 from 3-point range, added five rebounds with his 16 points. Wong matched his total board total and had the most assists with four.
Omier finished with 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, good for the most by a Hurricane since Dec. 12, 2020. Omier was a monster on the inside and added eight offensive rebounds, more than any player on both teams. Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller was also instrumental in this win adding nine points and seven boards.
“I think, for us to be successful, we have to have five guys average double figures,” Larrañaga said. “If we do that, it makes us harder to defend. We have so many different weapons.”
Miami finished the night plus-12 on the glass, 46-34. It also conceded fewer points than it did in any game during the 2021-22 campaign.
Omier pulled down double-digit rebounds for the 41st time as a collegian, logged 10-plus points for the 40th time and notched his 36th double-double.-The 15 rebounds by Omier not only surpassed the highest mark by a Hurricane last year—13, recorded twice—but marked the most by a Miami player since Nysier Brooks had 15 on 12/8/20.
Other Notes
Omier’s double-double marked the first by a Hurricane at home since Kameron McGusty on 1/18/22 versus North Carolina.- Wong logged double-figure points for the 65th time as a Hurricane, including the 46th time in the past 54 games.- Wong passed DJ Vasiljevic (2016-20) and Kameron McGusty (2019-22) to move up to No. 21 on Miami’s all-time scoring list, now owning 1,281 points.- Pack scored in double digits for the 45th time in his career.-
Fourth-year junior guard Harlond Beverly returned to action for the first time in 347 days after missing the majority of the 2021-22 season due to a back injury and connected on his first 3-pointer in 674 days, dating back to Jan. 2, 2021.- Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar, in his first start as a Hurricane, set a new career high with 24 minutes of action.- As announced before the game, freshman forward Danilo Jovanovich did not dress due to a left ankle injury and is day-to-day moving forward.
The Hurricanes are back in action Friday at 7 p.m. when they host UNC Greensboro at the Watsco Center.
