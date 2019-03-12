Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 11:59:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes trying to make headway with UF commit

Ehbsanmxqqiolnaibmuc
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson DE Morven Joseph landed a Hurricane scholarship offer Jan. 28, and while he's a Gator commitment he says UM is very much in his picture.“My recruitment process is still ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}