Canes will be one of 4 hats on table tomorrow for Jaden Harris
Sandy Springs (Ga.) Riverwood High School CB Jaden Harris had planned to wait until February.But over the weekend he decided to go ahead and sign tomorrow.There will be four hats on the table, with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news