CaneSport enters into NIL agreement with WR Mike Harley

"I am excited to be able to have a voice into a fan base that has meant so much to me and my teammates for the past four years," Harley said. "Everyone watches the games on Saturdays but they don't always get to see what we experience as players each week in our daily lives, getting ready to play and then performing on game day. I look forward to sharing all of those things in my weekly blog at CaneSport.com."

Harley's blog at CaneSport.com promises to provide the Miami fan base and college football fans with unique insights and perspectives into the mind of a player each week during the 2021 season as he navigates the final season of his college career.

The agreement is contracted under the new NIL regulations allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley, who is coming off the best season of his career, will create a weekly blog this season exclusively for CaneSport.com .

You want speed? Harley's got it, clocking in around the 4.4 range as one of the fastest Canes.

Production?

Check that box, too. Harley enjoyed a breakout 2020 season, flashing big play ability and becoming a go-to threat for QB D'Eriq King. Harley finished leading the team with 57 receptions and 799 yards, and he was an All-ACC Third Team pick and ACC Receiver of the Week twice.

And it was really the latter part of the year when it all clicked. Harley had 170 yards vs. UVA in Game 6, 153 yards vs. NC State the next game, six catches for 51 yards against Virginia Tech, had an 89-yard TD the next weekend at Duke (the fifth-longest play in Miami history) and ended the season with 77 yards against UNC and 69 yards in the bowl game against Oklahoma State.

Now consider this: In the team's first five games combined, Harley had just 174 receiving yards (34.8 average yards per game). If he continues to do what he did the latter half of last season, a 1,000-yard plus campaign could be in the cards.

"Nothing came easy for Mike in the early stages of his career, but through good and bad times he always was one of the hardest workers on the Miami team," CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman said. "Every practice that we were able to watch, he was the player who stood out going 100% in every drill. His character and leadership always was visible.

"In this new era of Name, Image, Likeness relationships, CaneSport.com couldn't be prouder to align ourselves with Mike Harley."

CaneSport is an independent media company that has been the market leader in coverage of Miami football, basketball and other sports for more than three decades. In addition to its main channel at CaneSport.com. CaneSport also publishes to Twitter, Facebook and its YouTube Channel and reaches thousands of additional fans through its Good Morning CaneSport newsletter.