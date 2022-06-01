CaneSport.com To Move To The New On3.com Network on July 1

CaneSport, America’s foremost authority on the Miami Hurricanes for more than three decades, will move its market-leading website CaneSport.com to the next-gen network On3.com at midnight on July 1, 2022.

CaneSport and On3 have together created an unprecedented $1 Annual Site Move Special for ALL MIAMI FANS that will be good for the first 12 months of every subscription.

To set yourself up to continue your subscription to CaneSport.com after July 1 on the On3.com network, all you need to do is:

Click here to pre-register and reserve your message board username, get an unprecedented 12 months for only $1.00 and activate your subscription. We will be there at midnight July 1.

Further information on the new CaneSport.com is available at the future CaneSport.com and new Miami destination at On3.com.