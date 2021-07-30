CaneSport enters into NIL Agreement with Leonard Taylor

Miami Hurricanes freshman defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, one of the nation's most highly-regarded freshman arrivals, will create a regular blog exclusively for CaneSport.com this season.

The agreement is contracted under the new NIL regulations allowing college athletes to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness.

Taylor's blog at CaneSport.com will take the Miami fan base inside the mind of a young player entering the challenging world of college football.

Receiver Mike Harley and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson will have weekly blogs at CaneSport.com.

"My journey as a Hurricane begins next week and I am excited to be able to share the experience with the fans through my blog at CaneSport.com," Taylor said. "I have been working hard since I arrived on campus in January and am ready for the challenge ahead."

Taylor was rated a 5-star by ESPN and a four-star by Rivals.com - he was ranked the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player in Florida by ESPN and rated the No. 3 DT and No. 39 overall player by Rivals. The 6-3, 305-pounder chose UM over Florida and had other offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Taylor helped carry Miami Palmetto High School to the Class 8A semifinals in his final season, posting 51 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defended, an interception and one blocked kick in just seven games.

"Leonard's signing with Miami meant an enormous amount to the Hurricanes program," CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman said. "He figures to be in the mix for playing time this season. We felt the story of this quest would be a meaningful one to share with the fans."

CaneSport is an independent media company that has been the market leader in coverage of Miami football, basketball and other sports for more than three decades. In addition to its main channel at CaneSport.com. CaneSport also publishes to Twitter, Facebook and its You Tube Channel and reaches thousands of additional fans through its Good Morning CaneSport newsletter.