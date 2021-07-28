CaneSport enters into NIL Agreement with Tyrique Stevenson

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, a transfer from Georgia who will be a stabilizing force in the Miami secondary this season, will create a weekly blog exclusively for CaneSport.com this season.

The agreement is contracted under the new NIL regulations allowing college athletes to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness.

Stevenson's blog at CaneSport.com promises to provide the Miami fan base and college football fans with unique insights and perspectives into the mind of a player each week during the 2021 season as he navigates the likely final season of his college career.

Receiver Mike Harley will also have an exclusive blog at CaneSport.com this season.

"This is an exciting time for me in my life to be back home playing for the Hurricanes and I look forward to sharing my experience with all of the fans in my weekly blog," Stevenson said. "We are ready for a great season."

Stevenson is on a mission with something to prove this season. He will take over a starting role at cornerback and is expected to be the Canes' top cover corner right off the bat.

Prior to this year, Stevenson was used primarily at nickel at Georgia and totaled 47 tackles, 10 PBU, 2 TFL and a sack in two seasons (he started four games and saw action in 20 others). In 2020, he was fifth on the team with 34 tackles and had 5 PBU.

Athlon Sports' preseason edition lists Stevenson as a Third-Team All-ACC pick. In high school, he was a four-star prospect who Rivals.com rated the No. 6 cornerback nationally. In his senior year at Miami Southridge, Stevenson had 69 tackles and four interceptions.

'We had the honor of covering Tyrique in high school and always have been impressed with him as a player and a person," CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman said. "The opportunity to come back to Miami to build his resume is enormous and we know that the fans will enjoy the insight he will bring to his blog each week."

CaneSport is an independent media company that has been the market leader in coverage of Miami football, basketball and other sports for more than three decades. In addition to its main channel at CaneSport.com. CaneSport also publishes to Twitter, Facebook and its You Tube Channel and reaches thousands of additional fans through its Good Morning CaneSport newsletter.