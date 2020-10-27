CaneSport - CaneSport Live 2020 Podcast 10/27

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 22:02:48 -0500') }}
football
CaneSport Live 2020 Podcast 10/27
Gary Ferman
CaneSport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.
CaneSport Live was broadcast Tuesday night with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and fans. Listen in to this week's show:
CaneSport Live: October 27 2020 Show
CaneSport Live will be rebroadcast on ITunes and past shows are archived here :http://www.blogtalkradio.com/canesportradio