CaneSport TV: Bissainthe ready to do anything to help team

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is one of the Canes’ new arrivals, enrolling early.

As one of the area’s top-rated prospects, and at a position of need, there’s every chance Bissainthe can make an early impact at Miami.

He may be limited this spring coming off a high school injury, but he’s working hard at UM and is looking for big things moving forward.

“It feels good to finally have a home, be somewhere, don’t worry about the recruiting mess,” Bissainthe told CaneSport while filming a commercial as part of his LifeWallet NIL deal. “Just have to get used to it, get to work every day.”

Of the new coaches, he says, “They are great, can’t be any better. They are on us every day, want us to be better every day. Every day a new mindset, new energy, get to work.”

Bissainthe says he expects to start out at weakside linebacker. There’s not a lot of top proven talent at linebacker. There are returning starters here with OLB Waynmon Steed, STR Keontra Smith/Gil Frierson and MLB Corey Flagg. But they weren't particularly good a year ago - Frierson graded out at 56.9 per Pro Football Focus, Steed graded out at 54.2, Flagg was 50.4 and Smith was 46.8. Keep in mind that 70 or higher is considered a solid playing level.

Now Bissainthe will be a new piece of a group that, with the help of new defensive coaches, plans to improve on UM’s national ranking last year of No. 44 in rush defense (139.0 yards) and No. 75 in total defense (389.6 yards).

Bissainthe says he’ll do whatever it takes to help.

“Any position he puts me at, I’ll play,” he said.

If he is heathy for spring ball, what does he want to show?

“Show I’m a hard worker,” Bissainthe said. “Kickoff, kick returner, whatever it is I’ll do it just to get on the field.”

With his recruitment ending not so long ago, Bissainthe also shared his advice to other recruits in this next cycle and beyond.

“Don’t stress about it,” he said. “Whatever comes, comes. Do what you feel is best for you, that’s all there is to it.”