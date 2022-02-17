CaneSport TV: Cyrus Moss wants to make big impact in spring ball

When you meet early enrollee DE Cyrus Moss in person, he’s every bit of 6-foot-6.

He’s got those long arms and the size you want in a potentially dominant end.

What he needs? To put on some weight.

That’s a work in progress now, with the team in its fourth quarter program leading into spring ball. That program focuses on mental and physical training.

“It’s been tough,” Moss told CaneSport during a LifeWallet event he was filming as part of his NIL deal with the company. “These workouts are a little bit different than high school. I love preparing, but this is definitely taking that next step. It’s good, though. Good work, exactly what I wanted.

“They (coaches) were yelling at us, getting us running faster. It’s been really good.”

Since enrolling last month, most of Moss’s time in the football building has been with strength coach Aaron Feld.

“He’s really controlled intensity,” Moss said. “He’ll stop the workout - `No, this is how it’s done, this is how you’re supposed to do it, don’t do this, keep your back straight.’ He’s not a guy who is just `hammer, hammer, hammer, hammer,’ get guys hurt. He really pays attention to what load we’re having, technique we’re having.

“When it’s time to turn it on, tun it on. He tells us when it’s time to go, give it your all, you have to trust in me and can go far with that.”

With spring practice upcoming, Moss hopes to show he can earn an early role on the Cane D line.

“Just definitely try to go out there and make a big impact,” he said. “Showcase whatever it is we’re doing that day, those talents, those skills. Be in the right spots, make sure I’m doing everything right, know the playbook. Leave my best mark out there (so) I know in those practices I left it all out on the field.”