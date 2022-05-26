CaneSport TV: The Alonzo Highsmith Interview and how he can impact The U

Fresh off his hiring as Miami's new General Manager of Football Operations, CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman sits down for a chat with Alonzo Highsmith to discuss why he has chosen to come to Miami at this point in time and how he can impact the program that Mario Cristobal is developing.

In an exclusive interview with CaneSport on Thursday, newly hired GM of Hurricanes football operations Alonzo Highsmith laid out his vision for the program, discussed his role and how excited he is to be coming back home.

Highsmith, of course, starred for the University of Miami out of Miami Columbus High and was a member of the 1983 Hurricanes squad that won the national championship.

He brings a plethora of NFL experience to UM. He was the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Cleveland Browns from 2018-19. Prior to joining the Browns, Highsmith spent 19 seasons in the Green Bay Packers player personnel department. During his time in Green Bay, the Packers earned 13 trips to the playoffs, nine NFC North division titles and a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

So Highsmith knows what championship football looks like at the college and NFL level.

“Shoot, I’ve been in the NFL 25 years now, scouting departments, I’ve done everything in pro football you can do from a personnel side,” said Highsmith, who resigned from his personnel division role with the Seattle Seahawks and begins work at UM on June 1. “So you always have an eye on Miami. Miami's always been a passion for me.

“I’ve always been part of Miami from high school to college, every aspect of Miami. It’s a place that I love. Everyone knows how we all feel about the University of Miami. It’s hurt for the last 20 years watching Miami football fall and almost get there, get better, then it hasn’t succeeded the way we all wanted it to succeed. I come to Miami right now in a very humble manner.”

That humble manner perhaps reflects not just on his personality but on how he wound up picking Miami out of high school “even though my mom was adamant not to go to Miami." At that time the family had other programs telling them UM would be on probation, that Highsmith would never play in a bowl game if he went there.

Yes, Highsmith comes from a place where he remembers when he was being recruited, and he was leaning toward other places before he met Howard Schnellenberger and discovered that Cane culture being built.

Now perhaps it’s back to that same type situation even with modern day recruits.

“I started visiting the school, going to practices (as a recruit), and Howard sold me on a vision of what the University of Miami could be,” Highsmith said. “Howard told me yes you could go to Bama, LSU, anywhere you want. But if you come to Miami and can be a great player here we’ll change the course of history.”

That’s what happened.

Highsmith said there was some discussion about his leaving the NFL for UM when Manny Diaz was head coach, but it wasn’t the right time.

Now he says he took the job because “it felt right.”

Highsmith also had a message to those outside of Miami that say Cane fans are living in the past.

“You have to live in the past to move forward,” he said. “We can do things better at the University of Miami than we did it in the past. It’s a totally different landscape than when I played college football, but I’ve been involved in college football the last 25 years. I’ve seen the rise of schools, fall of schools. I’ve seen schools build facilities where they said they couldn’t build. I’ve seen the evolution of Clemson football.

“The last 25 years, everywhere I go they ask me about Miami - `If they ever get this thing fixed right…’ that intrigued me.”

Highsmith also gave a message to the parents out there, saying he knows what it takes for their children to get to the NFL and that there is no reason top recruits can’t stay home now.

“We have to build back the trust in the community,” he said.

Highsmith will add his wealth of experience to a coaching staff that Mario Cristobal put together that also includes off-field roles for Ed Reed, Jason Taylor, former Miami Central head coach Roland Smith and others.

It’s pretty much an all-star cast of characters on and off the field at the coaching/analyst level for Miami, with Highsmith the final piece of the puzzle.

“I know Kevin Steele, Charlie Strong, I know most of the coaches on the staff,” Highsmith said. “It’s almost like a homecoming for me a little bit. … It was a perfect situation for me and it makes sense for me.”

Highsmith will work hand in hand with Mario Cristobal and says “we believe in the same principles.”

“It’ll take nothing but hard work at the University of Miami,” Highsmith said. “He’s been around great coaches, Nick Saban, winning coaches. He understands what it takes to win. And Dan Radakovich has been around winning programs. I just felt it was a great combination.” I want to have a paintbrush and touch every area of the program with the kids. I want kids to come by and sit and talk, know who these kids are, hear what their dreams are, hear about the diversity in their life and what they’ve had to overcome. And I want to tell them my story, the great players I’ve scouted in the NFL.”

Highsmith says an area he sees that needs a lot of help is evaluating recruits and finding prospects that fit the Miami culture.

He wants to set criteria at each position that fit what UM wants instead of “just randomly saying we’re going to recruit kids”

“We want kids with great minds, that want to get better,” he said. “And we have to do a better job of developing players. Finding those kids who have the right DNA to be Miami Hurricanes.”

Perhaps this best sums up Highsmith’s message today: “I’m not the savior by any means,” he said. “I wasn’t the savior when I came to Miami as a freshman (player), but I knew I had a chance to be part of something special. To be part of something special is what I’ve always been in tested in in life. I felt the timing was right to come back to Miami right now. I wanted to continue to do something I think can be special. … I want to win. I’m all about winning.

“I’m not coming to Miami to be the Pope. I’m coming to Miami the same way I did at 17 years old, with a belief that we can build something special again at Miami. … I want to come back to Miami and help build a culture, help build men. I want them better than when they came into the University of Miami. Not just better football players, I want them to be people of the city, the community.”