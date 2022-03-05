CaneSport TV: Van Dyke looks ahead to spring ball

On Friday afternoon, Tyler Van Dyke and a handful of his offensive linemen were busy fulfilling their NIL obligations, filming a commercial at LifeWallet headquarters.

The idea behind the commercial: Van Dyke played the serious businessman, and the linemen were bodyguards protecting him. It was, in a sense, life imitating football.

And the mission was a success.

Come Monday, the group will be seeking a different kind of success.

Those linemen will drop their security earpieces, and Van Dyke will leave behind the bulletproof briefcase he carried yesterday for the better part of an hour.

It will all be about getting the line to be a cohesive unit protecting the quarterback, perfecting that as much as possible along with the other tasks that come with UM’s annual 15 spring practice sessions.

“We’re excited to start Monday,” Van Dyke told CaneSport just before filming the commercial. “We’ve been preparing for the spring the last few weeks, walking through the offense and all that. We’ve been preparing our bodies, going through the strength and conditioning program. It’s been good.”

On Monday it will be Van Dyke that can start showcasing that year of experience under his belt, and the Cane offense will be led by a new coordinator, Josh Gattis, and new quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce.

So there is a lot for Van Dyke to learn.

“We’ve already installed a lot of things so far,” he said. “I mean, it’s come pretty easy to me.”

Last year things also came easy for Van Dyke, aside from some hiccups his first couple of real starts vs. Virginia and North Carolina.

Overall, Van Dyke emerged as a bigtime playmaker in 2021 with 25 TD passes in 10 games, only six interceptions and 293.1 passing yards per game.

Now he’ll look to improve that in a new offense, and Van Dyke says the scheme overall under Gattis is “challenging compared to the last offense, the language is a little more difficult.”

“It’s come pretty easy to me, I’ve been putting in extra work, watching film of the new plays,” he says. “Once you study it, it’s fine.”

Van Dyke also says he’s not making too many mistakes when it comes to running through the offense. In general he sees a system not all that different at its basic level than the one Rhett Lashlee ran … but with different terminology.

A couple of the bigger differences he points to: “The run schemes are a little different, the pass protection is a little different,” Van Dyke said. “Other than that most passing concepts are the same, maybe a different route here and there. Pretty much the same.”

Something that has Van Dyke excited is what Gattis accomplished at Michigan, where the program was No. 1 in the nation with 17 plays of 50 or more yards last year despite being a run-heavy offense.

“We’re going to do that here too, had a lot of explosive plays last year,” Van Dyke said. “With him and all the talent we have, it’s going to be exciting.”