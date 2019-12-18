LB TIREK AUSTIN-CAVE, 6-1, 205 High School: A consensus three-star prospect…Ranked the No. 24 inside linebacker and No. 15 player in New Jersey by Rivals.com…Listed as the No. 44 player at his position and No. 14 player in New Jersey by ESPN…Helped lead Camden to an appearance in the New Jersey Central Group 2 state championship game…Finished the 2019 season with 148 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries…Chose Miami over offers from Baylor, Kansas State, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.



S BRIAN BALOM, 5-11, 182 High School: A consensus three-star prospect…Rated the No. 77 safety nationally by ESPN…Chose Miami over offers from Indiana, Louisville, Utah, West Virginia, Northern Illinois, Toledo, FAU and FIU, among others.

RB DON CHANEY, 6-0, 207

High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked as the sixth-best running back and No. 46 player overall by Rivals.com…Rated the sixth-best running back and No. 42 player nationally by ESPN…Selected to participate in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl…Participated in The Opening in the summer of 2019…Leaves Belen Jesuit as the school's all-time leading rusher having totaled 4,511 yards and 60 touchdowns on 442 carries over the course of five seasons…Chose Miami over offers from Florida State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan, Syracuse, Boston College and South Carolina, among others.

CB MARCUS CLARKE, 5-11, 185 High School: A consensus three-star prospect…Chose Miami over offers from Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, NC State, Pitt, Tennessee, UCF, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

LB COREY FLAGG, 5-11, 223

High School: A consensus three-star prospect…Ranked the No. 25 inside linebacker and No. 72 player in Texas by Rivals…Listed as the No. 47 player at his position and No. 88 player in Texas by ESPN…Helped lead North Shore to the Conference 6A D1 state championship game…Chose Miami over offers from Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Purdue, SMU, Virginia Tech and Texas Tech, among others.

S JALEN HARRELL, 6-1, 190

High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked No. 117 in the Rivals Top 250…Rated the No. 8 player at his position nationally and No. 17 player in Florida by Rivals…Listed as the No. 26 player at his position nationally and No. 62 player in Florida by ESPN…Helped lead Champagnat to a Florida Class 2A state championship…Finished the 2019 season with 62 tackles, one interception, three passes defended and one forced fumble…Chose Miami over offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, USF, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia, among others.

RB JAYLAN KNIGHTON, 5-10, 190

High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Rated No. 146 in the Rivals Top 250…Ranked the No. 5 running back nationally and No. 26 player in Florida by Rivals… Listed as the No. 88 player in the ESPN300…Rated the No. 11 running back nationally and No. 15 player in Florida by ESPN…Selected to participate in 2020 Under Armour All-America Game…Participated in The Opening in the summer of 2019…Helped lead Deerfield Beach to the semifinals in the Florida Class 8A state playoffs…Finished the 2019 season with 1,414 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per carry, while adding 13 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee, among others.

TE DOMINIC MAMMARELLI, 6-4, 231 High School: Rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals…Ranked the No. 2 tight end-H nationally and the No. 59 player in Florida by ESPN…Listed as the No. 11 tight end and No. 44 player in Florida by Rivals…Helped lead Naples to the regional semifinals in the Florida Class 6A state playoffs … Totaled 126 yards and three touchdowns over five games in the 2019 season…Chose Miami over offers from LSU, Michigan, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, South Carolina and USF, among others.

WR MICHAEL REDDING III, 6-1, 191

High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked No. 103 overall nationally, No. 20 at his position and No. 11 in Florida by Rivals.com…Rated No. 214 in the ESPN300…Listed as the No. 35 wide receiver in the country and No. 34 player in Florida by ESPN…Selected to participate in 2020 Under Armour All-America Game…Participated in The Opening in the summer of 2019…Caught 17 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown as a senior in 2019…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Washington State, among others.



WR XAVIER RESTREPO, 5-10, 190

High School: A consensus three-star prospect…Rated the No. 54 athlete by Rivals…Listed as the No. 101 athlete nationally by ESPN…Helped lead Deerfield Beach to the semifinals in the Florida Class 8A state playoffs…Finished the 2019 season with 18 catches for 294 yards and six receiving touchdowns…Chose Miami over offers from Georgia, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas, Vanderbilt, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard and Princeton, among others.

OL JALEN RIVERS, 6-5, 329

High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked No. 35 overall in the ESPN300…Rated the No 5 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in Florida by ESPN…Rated the No. 19 offensive tackle nationally and No. 33 player in Florida by Rivals. Listed as the No. 183 player on the Rivals Top 250…Selected to participate in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game…High school teammate of fellow #Category20 signee Chantz Williams…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, USF, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia Tech, among others.

DE ELIJAH ROBERTS, 6-4, 265 High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked the No. 13 strong-side defensive end and No. 55 player in Florida by Rivals…Listed as the No. 31 defensive end and No. 56 player in Florida by ESPN…Helped lead Columbus to a Florida Class 8A state championship…Finished the 2019 season with 31 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks…Chose Miami over offers from Florida State, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others.

QB TYLER VAN DYKE. 6-3, 215

High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Ranked No. 105 nationally in the ESPN300…Rated the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally and top player in Connecticut by ESPN…Rated the No. 8 pro-style quarterback and No. 2 player in Connecticut by Rivals…Listed as the No. 199 player in the Rival Top 250…Helped lead Suffield Academy to an undefeated season and the NEPSAC Class A Championship…Finished the 2019 season with 2,260 passing yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 123 of his 200 pass attempts…Chose Miami over offers from Michigan, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others.

OL CHRIS WASHINGTON, 6-7, 273 High School: A consensus three-star prospect…Ranked the No. 84 offensive tackle nationally and No. 25 player in Tennessee by ESPN…Chose Miami over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Marshall, Memphis, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, among others.

S KESHAWN WASHINGTON, 6-1, 175 High School: Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by ESPN…Ranked the No. 8 safety nationally and No. 24 player in Florida by Rivals…Listed as the No. 129 player nationally in the Rivals Top 250…Ranked the No. 43 safety in the country by ESPN…Helped lead South Dade to an appearance in the Florida Class 8A state playoffs…Chose Miami over offers from Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCF, among others.

DE CHANTZ WILLIAMS, 6-4, 240 High School: A consensus four-star prospect…Rated the No. 7 player at his position nationally and No. 11 player in Florida by ESPN…Ranked No. 57 in the ESPN 300…Listed as the seventh-best weak-side defensive end nationally and No. 36 player in Florida by Rivals…Ranked No. 144 in the Rivals Top 250…Selected to participate in 2020 Under Armour All-America Game…Participated in The Opening in the summer of 2019…High school teammate of fellow #Category20 signee Jalen Rivers…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, USF, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, among others.

DE QUENTIN WILLIAMS, 6-3, 240

High School: A consensus three-star prospect…Rated the No. 31 player at his position and No. 22 player in North Carolina by Rivals…Listed as the No. 56 defensive end nationally and No. 18 player in North Carolina by ESPN…Helped lead Mallard Creek to the second round of the North Carolina Class 4AA state playoffs …Chose Miami over offers from Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.