CAPSULE LOOK: Miami Hurricanes early signing class

LB WESLEY BISSAINTHE

Consensus four-star prospect by all major scouting services…Checked in as No. 189 overall player in nation in ESPN300…Rated No. 20 outside linebacker in nation by ESPN...Checked in as No. 168 overall national prospect and No. 23 outside linebacker by Rivals…Helped lead Rockets to back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020…Posted 45 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks during junior year, earning second straight first-team All-Dade honors from Miami Herald…Ended sophomore season with 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions to earn first-team All-Dade honors from Miami Herald…Captured second-team all-state honors from MaxPreps after junior year…Picked Miami over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC, among others.

QB JACURRI BROWN

Four-star prospect by ESPN…Checked in as No. 152 overall player in nation in ESPN300…Rated No. 6 dual-threat quarterback nationally by ESPN…Listed as No. 5 dual-threat quarterback by Rivals…Four-year starter for Lowndes…Two-time all-state selection for Georgia 7A…Threw for 1,537 yards with 14 touchdown passes and rushed for more than 1,100 yards yards with 16 rushing touchdowns in breakout junior year…Finished senior year with 1,537 passing yards, 1,101 rushing yards and 30 combined touchdowns (14 passing, 16 rushing)…Led Vikings to 10-3 record in final year…Picked Miami over offers from Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others.

CB CHRIS GRAVES

Consensus four-star prospect by all major scouting services…Listed as No. 30 athlete in nation by ESPN…Rated No. 35 cornerback in class by Rivals…Played both cornerback and wide receiver in high school…Selected to play in Rotary South All-Star Game after senior year…Caught 27 passes for 500 yards and four touchdowns during junior year of 2020…Added 26 tackles, four PBUs and one interception on defense…Picked Miami over offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others.

WR ISAIAH HORTON

Four-star prospect by ESPN…Checked in as No. 272 overall player in nation in ESPN300…Ranked No. 39 wide receiver nationally and No. 6 player in state of Tennessee by ESPN…Listed as three-star prospect by Rivals…Picked Had 34 catches for 643 yards with seven touchdowns in final season at Oakland…Helped lead Patriots to 6A state title and first 15-0 season in program history in 2020, leading Oakland with 37 catches for 702 yards and 10 touchdowns…Earned first-team all-area recognition and was named co-wide receiver of the year in 3A-6A in 2020…Earned all-state honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association after junior campaign…Played first two seasons of high school career at Ensworth School before transferring to Oakland…Also played defensive back in high school…Miami over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

CB KHAMAURI ROGERS

Consensus four-star prospect by all major scouting services…Selected to play in Under Armour All-America Game…Checked in as No. 41 overall player in nation in ESPN300…Rated No. 6 cornerback and No. 3 player in state by ESPN…Checked in as No. 145 overall national prospect and No. 9 cornerback by Rivals…Invited to attend 2021 Under Armour All-America Future 50 Camp…Senior season was cut short by injury…Had one interception returned for touchdown and four tackles in lone game of final year of high school…Ranked No. 3 in Clarion Ledger’s ‘Dandy Dozen’ entering 2021…Totaled two interceptions returned for touchdowns during junior year and added six touchdown catches on offense, earning Clarion Ledger all-state honors…Finished sophomore year with 46 tackles and four interceptions… Also ran track in high school…Picked Miami over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M, among others.

S MARKEITH WILLIAMS