News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 19:01:16 -0500') }} football Edit

CB eyeing making Cane commitment this week

Vx7yo1hl53jsnj80ykar
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Northwestern High School Class of 2021 CB Tim Burns Jr. picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer after the Paradise camp ended on Saturday evening.“Coach Mike Rumph called me over and talked t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}