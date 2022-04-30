CB lands Miami offer, plans unofficial and official UM visits
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School CB/ATH Ja’Keem Jackson added a Miami Hurricanes offer April 20.It was his 19th offer.Jackson visited Miami last summer under the previous staff and says “I most...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news