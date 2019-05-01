News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 01:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

CB offered when Stubblefield visits: UM "one of my dream schools"

Po9mb90odvtjyv0chgf1
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee High School Class of 2022 CB Jaheim Singletary already lists seven ultra-early scholarship offers.And UM was added to his list on Tuesday.Coach Taylor Stubblefield...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}