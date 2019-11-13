News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 01:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

CB with offer has Miami Hurricanes in top 3

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Plantation (FL) American Heritage DB Davonte Brown was in the recruiting section for the win over Louisville.“The game, I enjoyed myself, the place was pumped and electric,” Brown said. “The offens...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}