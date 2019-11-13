CB with offer has Miami Hurricanes in top 3
Plantation (FL) American Heritage DB Davonte Brown was in the recruiting section for the win over Louisville.“The game, I enjoyed myself, the place was pumped and electric,” Brown said. “The offens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news