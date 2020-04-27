It's finally here. It was March 23 that CaneSport began its March Madness CaneSport Style Round of 64 Tournament. In that time the list of eliminated contestants includes some of the greatest names ever to coach or play on the college football landscape. But now it's down to two. And, perhaps surprisingly given the plethora of great individual talents in UM history, it's a team vs. a specific play that made the cut. But neither were anything close to ordinary. The championship game will pit Kenny Calhoun's pass deflection at the end of the 1984 Orange Bowl that wound up giving UM its first title against a 2001 Cane team that is arguably the greatest college football team of all time. An argument could be made, though, that perhaps that 2001 team wouldn't have existed without Calhoun's play. After all, that title got the momentum going at a program that hadn't made consistent runs to the top of the nation to that point.

A closer look at the finalists: When it comes to the 2001 team, perhaps it's first best to simply let you see for yourself the greatness (video below).

So why should the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team have the edge to win the championship game in this Field of 64 tournament? Simply because they are the best-ever Cane team and arguably the most talented team in the history of college football. Not only did that team win every game, including a 37-14 blowout Rose Bowl win against No. 4 Nebraska, but the level of NFL talent on the roster was absurd. There were 38 players eventually drafted off that team, and 17 were first rounders (six taken in the first round of the 2004 draft). Among the personnel: WR Andre Johnson, S Seam Taylor, TE Kellen Winslow, OL Bryant McKinnie, DB Antrel Rolle, LB Jon Vilma, TE Jeremy Shockey, DB Phillip Buchanan, LB DJ Williams, OL Vernon Carey, DT Vince Wilfork, RB Willis McGahee, S Ed Reed, CB Mike Rumph, RB Clinton Portis, WR Roscoe Parrish, RB Frank Gore and QB Ken Dorsey. The team averaged 42.6 points while giving up just 9.75 points. The defensive domination was to the point that UM allowed only 13 touchdowns and scored eight of its own on turnovers. Among the wins: 49-27 against No. 14 FSU, 65-7 over No. 12 Washington and 59-0 against No. 14 Syracuse.

If you're looking for a reason not to vote for this team over Calhoun's play? Well, UM narrowly escaped losing to Boston College, with the Eagles driving inside the 10 of Miami with under a minute to go in a 12-7 game with UM leading. But Matt Walters picked off the pass inside the five, and he handed it to Ed Reed for a TD that sealed the outcome (see video highlight here).

Now to Calhoun's heroics. Many point to it as the single-biggest play in Hurricanes history. He laid out to get two fingers on Nebraska's two-point conversion attempt at the end of the 1984 Orange Bowl, batting it away and helping give UM its first national title. No, it doesn't get bigger than that. The pass breakup gave UM a 31-30 win and the title. Miami entered that Orange Bowl Classic game a major underdog, and with 48 seconds remaining the Huskers scored a TD to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Nebraska went for two. QB Turner Gill rolled out and threw for Jeff Smith in the end zone. But Calhoun got a hand in and deflected the pass to give The U its first taste of national glory. Calhoun recently reflected on the play for CaneSport, saying "“There was no time to think about their decision (to go for two). On the field we had a little break and it was no doubt they were going to go for it, I had no doubt. Then the call was made by Tom Osborne. We practiced for that play, that moment during the time off we had. We had one of the longest spans of time off after a regular season because we had no bye games, played 11 straight games, had about 30 days to prepare for those guys. We put that play in for the play they ran, so we were prepared for that play they called. “That play was 55 Double Dog Trio - the line was to get pressure upfield, the linebackers were to blitz and put pressure on Turner Gill, which they did. He talked about it, said he threw it behind him. But he threw it behind because of the pressure of the front. This was the first time we called the trio coverage, which means the free safety and myself combo the receiver. I get the back in the flat and Eddie (Williams) would get Irving Fryar if he came across the middle. We practiced that, and that’s exactly what happen. You react to the flow of the play, and that’s what I did. Just reacted. You play better when you react and don’t think.” So what is it going to be? Calhoun's play or the 2001 Canes? Fans will decide the champion starting tomorrow with voting in Gary Ferman's War Room.

PREVIOUS RESULTS

HEAD TO HEAD MATCHUPS FROM ROUND OF 64 TO NOW