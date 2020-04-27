CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Great win vs Great Play
FINAL FOUR
The championship game is finally here!
After whittling down the field from 64 teams, it's down to this:
Kenny Calhoun's tipped pass
The 2001 Miami Hurricanes
Which will be the national champion of Hurricane lore?
To determine a champion the subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and let's find out the champion!
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. 2001 MIAMI HURRICANES VS. KENNY CALHOUN DEFLECTS PASS TO WIN MIAMI'S FIRST NATIONAL TITLE : Which wins the CaneSport Championship?
VOTING HISTORY
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated 1986 Miami Hurricanes in Round 1 with 90.1 percent of the vote
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated Antrel Rolle in Round 2 with 96.6 percent of the vote
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated Jimmy Johnson in the Sweet 16 with 58.2 percent of the vote
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated Howard Schnellenberger in the Elite Eight with 54.2 percent of the vote
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated Michael Irvin in the Final Four with 89.7 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated pass intercepted by Ed Reed vs. BC to save Miami's 2001 national title run in Round 1 with 81.9 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Carlos Huerta in Round 2 with 77.4 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Devin Hester in the Sweet 16 with 68.3 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Jerome Brown in the Elite Eight with 64.0 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Ed Reed in the Final Four with 58.7 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR THE 2001 MIAMI HURRICANES: Some call the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team the greatest in college football history. Not only did that team win every game, including a 37-14 blowout Rose Bowl win against No. 4 Nebraska, but the level of NFL talent on the roster was absurd. There were 38 players eventually drafted off that team, and 17 were first rounders (six taken in the first round of the 2004 draft). Among the personnel: WR Andre Johnson, S Seam Taylor, TE Kellen Winslow, OL Bryant McKinnie, DB Antrel Rolle, LB Jon Vilma, TE Jeremy Shockey, DB Phillip Buchanan, LB DJ Williams, OL Vernon Carey, DT Vince Wilfork, RB Willis McGahee, S Ed Reed, CB Mike Rumph, RB Clinton Portis, WR Roscoe Parrish, RB Frank Gore and QB Ken Dorsey. The team averaged 42.6 points while giving up just 9.75 points. The defensive domination was to the point that UM allowed only 13 touchdowns and scored eight of its own on turnovers. Among the wins: 49-27 against No. 14 FSU, 65-7 over No. 12 Washington and 59-0 against No. 14 Syracuse.
THE CASE FOR KENNY CALHOUN DEFLECTS PASS TO WIN MIAMI'S FIRST NATIONAL TITLE: Perhaps no play is more ingrained in Cane lore than Kenny Calhoun's deflection of a two-point conversion try by Nebraska that gave the Hurricanes their first national title in 1984, 31-30. Miami entered that Orange Bowl Classic game a major underdog, and with 48 seconds remaining the Huskers scored a TD to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Nebraska went for two. QB Turner Gill rolled out and threw for Jeff Smith in the end zone. But Calhoun got a hand in and deflected the pass to give The U its first taste of national glory.