Chaney to miss spring drills due to shoulder issue
The Hurricanes will be down a running back this spring.Freshman early enrollee Don Chaney Jr. will miss drills due to a shoulder issue.“He could play a bit but we’ll sit him out just to be careful,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news