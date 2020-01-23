News More News
Chaney to miss spring drills due to shoulder issue

CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes will be down a running back this spring.Freshman early enrollee Don Chaney Jr. will miss drills due to a shoulder issue.“He could play a bit but we’ll sit him out just to be careful,...

