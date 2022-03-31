Chantz Williams: Fast pace of spring practices took getting used to

After two years in a backup role, DE Chantz Williams is looking to be in the starting lineup when Game 1 rolls around this season.

He's working mainly with the ones this spring alongside Jahfari Harvey (note that today he was nicked up and held out of contact work). But there's a lot of young end talent looking to push up the depth chart, and UM's recent addition of senior DE Mitchell Agude may also cause a shakeup in the fall.

For Williams, though, it's all about focusing on Kevin Steele's defense and simply becoming the best player possible.

"I’m focused on pass rushing, run blocking, setting the edge,” Williams said after the team’s Thursday drills wrapped up.

Williams says the Canes’ spring practices this year under new coaches “are completely different from what we’re used to. The first day kind of hit us in the mouth and now we’re getting our wind back. And our technique is getting a lot better. We hone in every day.

“(Practice) is set up in a way to let us use our technique better. It’s a fast-paced practice, something we had to get used to.”

Last season Williams had 17 tackles playing in every game off the bench (with Zach McCloud and Deandre Johnson the primary starters), with 2.5 sacks, two QB hurries and two pass breakups.

Williams says the end room this year is studying specific NFL players to “see what they’re doing really well.”

“We take from all areas,” Williams said. “They want us to be the all-around defensive end.”

A lack of sacks (10 for the starting D line), not enough disruptive play and inconsistent run stopping were all inconsistencies a year ago.

The new Canes coaches are looking to shore that all up.

Others battling at end are true freshmen like Cyrus Moss and Nyjalik Kelly along with returners Thomas Davis, Jabari Ishmael and Elijah Roberts. Another transfer, Jacob Lichtenstein, and work at end and tackle but has played mostly tackle so far this spring.

The bottom line here is this line HAS to improve on its No. 44 national rush defense rank of last year (139.0 yards) and help the Canes improve their No. 75 total defense ranking (389.6 yards).

“We are all young and hungry (at D end),” Williams said. “I really appreciate how everyone is eager to learn. We have a lot of vets coaching us. When Jason Taylor comes in and says something, you know to write it down.”

Yes, Taylor’s addition has been big for the ends.

“He’s a guy that’s made more plays than anybody here in the building. He’s allowing us to understand the game a whole lot. Everybody goes to him, asking questions. He’s just always around.”