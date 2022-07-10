Charlie Moore Impresses In NBA Summer League Debut

It was a solid NBA Summer League debut for undrafted Miami guard Charlie Moore, who despite finishing scoreless, was trusted with his playmaking abilities down the stretch.

Moore played 15 minutes in the Detroit Pistons' 105-99 victory over the Washington Wizards, contributing with 7 assists and a steal. His leadership and facilitating abilities were fully displayed, earning him a spot on the court in the final quarter.

Moore checked in late in the first quarter after Pistons lottery pick Jaden Ivey went down with an ankle injury. He proved his impact from the jump, ending the period with four assists.

The Chicago, IL native reentered in the fourth quarter after Saben Lee went to the locker room with a left ankle injury.

Moore closed the game at the one spot and had no problem doing so.

Alongside Moore was fellow Hurricane Kameron McGusty, playing with Detroit for the Summer League. McGusty's only field goal Saturday night came from a Moore assist.

Both will have more opportunities to earn a spot on an NBA roster in the coming days, as Detroit takes on the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday and Thursday.