Charlie Strong offers local DE: "Felt like we already knew each other"
Miami Norland Class of 2024 DE Jeremiah Marcelin spoke with new Miami Hurricanes coach Charlie Strong on Tuesday.And landed a Cane offer.“That was my second offer, I was surprised how quick it came...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news